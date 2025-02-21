Islamabad Police nab 23 in crackdown on illegal arms & narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers, arresting 23 suspects in the past 48 hours and registering cases against them, said DIG Islamabad on Friday.

A police spokesperson told APP that DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq stated that the police recovered 12 pistols of various calibers, a rifle, and ammunition from the arrested individuals.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials confiscated 1,580 grams of hashish, 1,071 grams of heroin, 662 grams of ice, and 88 bottles of liquor from the possession of drug peddlers, he added.

Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway, the DIG said.

DIG Tariq noted that the ongoing efforts have resulted in a noticeable decline in street crimes and other serious offenses in the Federal capital.

"Ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police," he stated.