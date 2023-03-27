Islamabad police nab 38 persons for violating section 144

Islamabad police on Monday said that 38 people have been arrested in violation of section 144 and other cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Monday said that 38 people have been arrested in violation of section 144 and other cases.

According to police spokesperson, legal action would be taken for violating section 144.

He said that both the vehicles of Imran Khan during his appearance in court were under security cover and there was no damage to them.

No damage was reported to any vehicle of political leaders. If any report of such an incident is received, a police investigation will be initiated.

Enforcement of law will be ensured without any discrimination as the law is equal for all and no one has superiority over others.

The police spokesperson said that police are trying to protect life and property of citizens.