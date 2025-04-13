Open Menu

Islamabad Police Nab 41 Drug Dealers, Seize Large Narcotics Haul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Islamabad Police nab 41 drug dealers, seize large narcotics haul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 41 drug peddlers and registered cases against them during the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign “Nasha Ab Nahi,”

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and ensure public safety in the Federal capital.

He said that during the crackdown, police teams recovered 21 kilograms of heroin, 13 kilograms of hashish, 509 grams of ice, and 145 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested suspects.

He said Islamabad police remained fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding that special police teams were actively conducting operations against drug dealers involved in organized smuggling networks.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the crackdown would continue without interruption against those injecting the poison of drugs into the veins of youth. He reaffirmed the Islamabad Police’s resolve to eradicate the drug menace and safeguard the future of the younger generation.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

6 minutes ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

6 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

36 minutes ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

1 hour ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

2 hours ago
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

2 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

3 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

3 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan