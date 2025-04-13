Islamabad Police Nab 41 Drug Dealers, Seize Large Narcotics Haul
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 41 drug peddlers and registered cases against them during the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign “Nasha Ab Nahi,”
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and ensure public safety in the Federal capital.
He said that during the crackdown, police teams recovered 21 kilograms of heroin, 13 kilograms of hashish, 509 grams of ice, and 145 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested suspects.
He said Islamabad police remained fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding that special police teams were actively conducting operations against drug dealers involved in organized smuggling networks.
SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the crackdown would continue without interruption against those injecting the poison of drugs into the veins of youth. He reaffirmed the Islamabad Police’s resolve to eradicate the drug menace and safeguard the future of the younger generation.
/APP-rzr-mkz
