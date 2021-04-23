UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Nab 454 Drug Pushers During 2021

Islamabad police have arrested 454 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 454 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers.

Police arrested 454 persons and recovered a total of 247.366 kilogram hashish, 37.292 kilogram heroin, 9.971 kilogram opium, 2.281 gram ice, 41 gram cocaine and 2559 wine bottles from them.

While reviewing this performance, SSP (Operations) has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG (Operations) has also urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.

