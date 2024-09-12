Islamabad Police Nab Main Suspect In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police investigators of Homicide Investigation Units (HIU) of police station Shahzad Town on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in a murder case and put him behind the bars.
According to a police spokesperson, on August 20, the accused shot to death Murtajiz Hussain in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.
He said DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza took strict notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused.
Shahzad Town and HIU Police traced the blind murder case using advanced technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused, namely Muzaffar, in a short time, he said.
IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and the police team of DIG Islamabad were lauded for arresting the accused, he said.
According to DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, the accused will be arraigned in the light of solid evidence, he added.
