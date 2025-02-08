Islamabad Police nab seven, seize illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested seven individuals in the last 24 hours for possessing illegal weapons as part of an ongoing crackdown. Police teams seized four pistols, two Kalashnikovs, and ammunition from their possession on Saturday.

A public relations officer told APP that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is conducting a vigorous campaign against illegal weapons in the Federal capital.

In this regard, 07 accused involved in possessing illegal weapons were arrested during the last 24 hours. Police teams also recovered four pistols, two Kalashnikovs with ammunition from their possession. Additionally, various cases were registered against them at various police stations.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the aim of the campaign is to prevent crime in the city, rid the city of illegal weapons, and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

SSP Shoaib further said that actions against criminal elements across Islamabad will be intensified, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address this issue.

No element will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons in the federal capital, or spread fear and panic among citizens. Citizens who possess licensed firearms are requested to register them with their respective police stations and cooperate with the Islamabad Police during the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons, he added.

The Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety and security of citizens' lives and property./APP-rzr-mkz