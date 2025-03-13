Islamabad Police nab three gang members in theft, pickpocketing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have arrested three members of an organized gang involved in motorcycle theft and pickpocketing, recovering four stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that a special team from Margalla Police Station, using advanced technical and human intelligence sources, apprehended the suspects—identified as Imran, Aamir, and Saddam. The accused have multiple cases registered against them and confessed to several crimes during initial interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

The crackdown on criminals depriving citizens of their belongings will continue, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

DIG Tariq stated that ongoing operations against criminals have significantly reduced theft incidents./APP-rzr-mkz