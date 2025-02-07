Islamabad Police Nab Two Notorious Dacoits Wanted In Multiple Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Police's Shams Colony Police team arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple looting incidents across the twin cities on Friday.
A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Tariq and Sohail, are habitual offenders with previous criminal records.
He said the police recovered a snatched motorcycle, valuable mobile phones, wristwatches, and weapons used in the crimes from the possession of the arrested individuals.
He said multiple cases had been registered against the suspects in various police stations of the twin cities.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, commended the police team for their successful operation and assured that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.
DIG Tariq said large-scale operations were being conducted against organized and active criminal gangs to curb crime in the capital./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crack down on gambling ahead of major cricket events2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab two notorious dacoits wanted in multiple cases3 minutes ago
-
SCP removes objections to petition against Army and Official Secret Acts3 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza13 minutes ago
-
FAO, BARI to enhance collaboration to address challenges in agriculture sector13 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of enforcement inspectors, IOs to be merit-based: DC13 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks13 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University welcomes 340 students under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program13 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child found in River Swat13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park13 minutes ago
-
Skill exhibition held at College of Technology for Women23 minutes ago