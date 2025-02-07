Open Menu

Islamabad Police Nab Two Notorious Dacoits Wanted In Multiple Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Police's Shams Colony Police team arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple looting incidents across the twin cities on Friday.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Tariq and Sohail, are habitual offenders with previous criminal records.

He said the police recovered a snatched motorcycle, valuable mobile phones, wristwatches, and weapons used in the crimes from the possession of the arrested individuals.

He said multiple cases had been registered against the suspects in various police stations of the twin cities.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, commended the police team for their successful operation and assured that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

DIG Tariq said large-scale operations were being conducted against organized and active criminal gangs to curb crime in the capital./APP-rzr-mkz

