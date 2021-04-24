UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Nabbed 454 Drug Pushers During 2021

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

Islamabad police nabbed 454 drug pushers during 2021

Islamabad police have claimed to be arrested 454 suspects in a special crackdown against drugs pushers and bootleggers during ongoing year, a police spokesman informed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have claimed to be arrested 454 suspects in a special crackdown against drugs pushers and bootleggers during ongoing year, a police spokesman informed on Saturday.

He said the authorities also recovered 247.366 kilogram hashish, 37.292 kilogram heroin, 9.971 kilogram opium, 2.

281 gram ice, 41 gram cocaine and 2559 wine bottles from the accused during the same period.

He said Federal capital police was struggling to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanvir were conducting meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

