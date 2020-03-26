UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Nabs Eight Culprits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

Islamabad Police nabs eight culprits

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, during an operation, have arrested eight persons and recovered two snatched bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, during an operation, have arrested eight persons and recovered two snatched bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons.

According to the police spokesman, Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused including Pervez Khan, Taha bin Hafeez and Muhammad Ali Bilal, recovering snatched bike from their possession.

Kohsar police apprehended accused Zeshan and recovered a bike from him.

Ramana police arrested two accused Farman Ali and Muhammad Faizan, recovering 150 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol from their possession.

An accused Mir Wali involved in dacoity was also nabbed during the operation.

Nilor police arrested accused Basit carrying three bottles of wine. He said cases had been registered against those nabbed persons and further investigation was underway, he added.

In a statement issued by the police, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that the social evils would be curbed and those who were backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He stressed that the campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements from across the city.

