Islamabad Police Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Islamabad Police observed Kashmir Solidarity Day here at Police Lines Headquarter to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination and freedom

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, one minute silence was also observed at 10:00 AM as declared by the government of Pakistan.

A large number of students and civil society members were attended the event and chanted slogans "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan soon" and an excellent Tablo were presented by the students.

The speakers were deliver speech on Kashmir issue and called International community to take notice of Indian brutalities continues in Kashmir.

Later a walk was organised outside the headquarters in sector H/8-2. The participants holding placards and banners condemned the ongoing brutalities, human rights violations, extra judicial killing of Kashmiris.

