Islamabad police officials directed to improve performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all police officials to ensure the arrest of criminals involved in crime cases of heinous nature and make the capital a `crime free' city.

He made these directions in a meeting held here to review the performance of various circles of Islamabad police. SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), Additional SP Islamabad, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations were also present on the occasion.

While reviewing the crime statistics, the DIG (Operations) said that disciplinary action would be taken those police officials found involved in sluggish attitude towards resolving public complaints.

He categorically asked police officials to launch massive crackdown against criminal elements and ensure arrest of absconders. Mr. Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that an effective strategy is vital to control crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He categorically asked to focus on resolving the public complaints, and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to provide maximum relief to citizens and do not make any delay in registration of FIRs. He said those police officials responsible in delaying the registration of cases and doing sluggish investigation would not be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

He directed all police officials performing duties at police stations to improve their performance and address the grievances of the masses on immediate basis following the merit to win the confidence and support of the people for the cops' department. He stressed for speedy disposal of cases, investigation purely on merit and earliest arrest of criminals involved in various crime cases.

He asked to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb crime, take assistance from safe city cameras in this regard. He also directed to resolve blind murder cases and take practical measures to curb auto-theft incidents. DIG (Operations) said that it is the blessing of Almighty Allah for selecting us for service to people and utmost effort should be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.