UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Officials Directed To Listen Issues Of Subordinates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Islamabad police officials directed to listen issues of subordinates

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed all police officials to hold `Ardal Room' on weekly basis and address complaints as well as issues of their subordinates on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed all police officials to hold `Ardal Room' on weekly basis and address complaints as well as issues of their subordinates on priority basis.

According to details, the police chief directed all DIGs, SSPs and SPs to hold `Ardal Room' on weekly basis and resolve their issues related to posting and transfers and personal as well as professional matters.

He also asked the officials to compile the report in this regard and forward them to his office.

The IGP said that he was continuously holding `Ardal Room' and trying maximum to resolve the issues of policemen. He said the purpose of this exercise was to boost the morale of the policemen and ensure welfare steps for them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All

Recent Stories

President for promoting distant education, e-learn ..

President for promoting distant education, e-learning to facilitate students fro ..

2 minutes ago
 Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after ..

Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after death

2 minutes ago
 POA President should step down for Olympic athlete ..

POA President should step down for Olympic athletes' consistent poor performance ..

7 minutes ago
 Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all ..

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

7 minutes ago
 US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov ..

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

7 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP r ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.