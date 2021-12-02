UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Officials Interact Online With Complainants At 15 Police Stations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police officials on Wednesday online interacted with more than 50 complainants at 15 police stations who visited there to get their issues resolved.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations), SSP (Operations) and Zonal SPs interacted with visitors through modern digital monitoring system and checked interaction of policemen with citizens besides ensuring provision of best services to them.

These officials had conversation with the complainants and asked about response of police. Most of the issues of the visitors were related to registration of FIRs, reports of missing documents and character certificates.

It is to mention that offices of these police high-ups have been given monitoring access to police stations through this system. Both the officials may interact with the complainants during their visit to police stations. The conversation among police officials and complainants is recorded and maintained.

IGP Islamabad said that purpose of this modern technology is to ensure effective policing and to check conduct of police officials with citizens. Such steps would also improve the image of the force while trust of citizens on police would also increase, he maintained.

