Islamabad Police Opens Registration For 'Kids Summer Camp' Till Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Islamabad Police opens registration for 'Kids summer camp' till Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A 30-days "kids summer camp" organized by Islamabad police was kicked off with an aim at helping children to utilize their summer vacation in a meaningful way and to promote friendly police ecology, in which registration would continue till Friday (tomorrow).

Children from the age group of 5 to 12 years were participating in police summer school where classes and lectures have been arranged for them in various male and female groups, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Omer Khan was speaking to a private news channel.

He said during the summer course, children would be taught to swim, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, music, archery and obstacle crossing by trained male and female instructors.

Moreover, he said children would be provided with a pick and drop facility to ensure their maximum participation from different areas of the city.

He said students would be sensitized about the basics of observing traffic laws and self protection.

He said Islamabad Police under the vision of PM Imran Khan was striving to strengthen police and community relations and also to acquaint the children with the working of police.

Replying to a question, he said timing of summer camp divided in two shifts, adding that one group will come at 7:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m and other group will come at evening during the hours of 3:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

He assured that all relevant training staff was fully vaccinated for COVID and strict corona SOPs would be implement during the summer camp hours.

