Islamabad Police Organize Feast To Greet FC, Sindh Police Jawans

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad police organize feast to greet FC, Sindh police jawans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad capital police organised a feast to welcome the jawans and officers of FC and Sindh police who joined them to ensure law and order in the Federal capital.

Following Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah's directions, the meal was served at various locations including Pak-China Friendship Centre, Faisal Mosque, F-9 Park and Hajj Complex.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the Jawans at F-9 Park and Pak-China Friendship Centre and boosted their morale.

He urged the forces to perform duties diligently to protect the life and property of citizens. "Nobody would be allowed to tarnish the peace and tranquility of the federal capital," he remarked.

The law will take its course If someone tries to break it, said IGP.

DIG Headquarters Owais Ahmed Malik visited Hajj Complex, whereas DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha visited Faisal Masjid. Both the officers briefed the Jawans over prevailing law and order situation in the Capital city.

They asked them to be vigilant during duties as some miscreants may enter into the city to damage the peace of the city. They instructed them to adopt a courteous attitude while interacting with people as all are citizens of Pakistan.

"We have given sacrifices for writ of law in the country, we all know how to respond if someone has negative intention to break the peace,'' said the officers.

