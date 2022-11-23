Islamabad police organize road safety education workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police is striving to minimize the accident ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation of traffic rules.

The education wing of Islamabad Capital police in this regard organized a one-day road safety education workshop at Rangers Headquarters (17th Wing) Saidpur Islamabad to educate personnel of the force regarding traffic rules, regulations and road safety tips.

More than 55 personnel including drivers attended and staff members attended the workshop and appreciated the efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city, said a news release.

The aim of holding such a programme is to create a traffic sense among the people, advising them that a driver should honour others' rights, especially pedestrians while driving. In-Charge Education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police Rana Ishtiaq and his team urged the participants to avoid using mobile phones and fasten seat belts during driving for safety in case of a road accident.

They said that a minor negligence of a driver can cause an accident and endanger the lives of many.

On the occasion, the message of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also read and it was told that Islamabad Capital police is striving to provide a safer journey to road users and utilising all available resources.

On the occasion, Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kashif Mumtaz and other Rangers officials appreciated ITP efforts in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

At the conclusion, certificates were distributed among the participants and Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kashif Mumtaz was given an honorary shield by Islamabad police.