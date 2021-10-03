UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Organized Seminar About Human Rights

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad police organized seminar about human rights

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a seminar on Sunday to sensitize policemen about human rights and ensure easy access to justice.

The seminar titled 'Protection of Human Rights under Access to Justice' was held at police lines headquarters, said a news release.

It was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Ilyas Khan, the officials of ICRC, members of Conciliatory Committees and civil society and large number of policemen.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil said islam laid stress on respecting rights of others, besides guaranteeing protection to life and property of the citizens.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan also stressed over respecting and ensuring human rights. The purpose of the seminar was to sensitize law enforcers about rights of others, he added.

He said Islamabad police, spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman,  had taken several measures for protection of human rights which includes setting up gender protection unit, helpline 8090, as well as conciliatory committees and holding open kutcheries.

He said serious efforts were being made for resolving public complaints on priority especially related to domestic violence, sexual harassment, child abuse and civil nature.

Kamran Adil said several refresher courses were being arranged by Islamabad police, aimed at improving professionalism of the force.

Earlier, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas and others addressed the participants and lauded the efforts of IGP Islamabad for making police as a true professional force.

They said that it was good omen that Islamabad police was promoting community policing and efforts were being made to improve policing culture.

In the end, a representative of ICRC Karran Yuki presented shield to chief guest and other senior police officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Civil Society Traffic Chamber Sunday Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

3 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

3 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

3 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.