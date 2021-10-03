Islamabad police organized seminar about human rights

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a seminar on Sunday to sensitize policemen about human rights and ensure easy access to justice.

The seminar titled 'Protection of Human Rights under Access to Justice' was held at police lines headquarters, said a news release.

It was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Ilyas Khan, the officials of ICRC, members of Conciliatory Committees and civil society and large number of policemen.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil said islam laid stress on respecting rights of others, besides guaranteeing protection to life and property of the citizens.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan also stressed over respecting and ensuring human rights. The purpose of the seminar was to sensitize law enforcers about rights of others, he added.

He said Islamabad police, spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, had taken several measures for protection of human rights which includes setting up gender protection unit, helpline 8090, as well as conciliatory committees and holding open kutcheries.

He said serious efforts were being made for resolving public complaints on priority especially related to domestic violence, sexual harassment, child abuse and civil nature.

Kamran Adil said several refresher courses were being arranged by Islamabad police, aimed at improving professionalism of the force.

Earlier, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas and others addressed the participants and lauded the efforts of IGP Islamabad for making police as a true professional force.

They said that it was good omen that Islamabad police was promoting community policing and efforts were being made to improve policing culture.

In the end, a representative of ICRC Karran Yuki presented shield to chief guest and other senior police officials.