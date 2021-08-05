Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for fool proof security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for fool proof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Operations), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

IGP said that DIG (Operations) would monitor all security related arrangements. He directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed to deploy personnel of CTD at sensitive imam bargahs and implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to be ensured.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. Islamabad Police Chief asked to issue special cards to policemen and volunteers performing duties.

He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras. All these arrangements, he said, would be looked after by DG (Safe City).

The IGP said that vehicles or bikes around and inside imambargahs should not be allowed and barbed wires to be placed at open places.

He also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed SSP (Traffic) to issue traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imam bargahs.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and SOPs issued by the government are being followed, the IGP maintained.

He said that Bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking.

He also directed DIG (Headquarters) to ensure provide logistic support to the police force during Muharram duties and provide standard food to the policemen.

IGP directed all Zonal SPs to conduct meetings with organizers of processions, religious scholars, traders' community and others to urge them for their role in maintaining peace. No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the IGP maintained.