Islamabad police plan elaborate security for last Ashra of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have been directed to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of Ramadan and maintain high vigilance besides enhancing patrolling measures in the city.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar while reviewing the overall security arrangements during Ramadan in a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations.

The DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements during last Ashra of Ramadan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees.

He directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incident.

He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens.

It was also directed to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places. DIG (Operations) asked Additional SP to ensure accelerated efforts to curb this menace.

The DIG (Operations) directed all the SHOs to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places.

He further asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places.

Mr. Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed to maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital.

He also appealed the citizens to keep vigilance eye on the suspected elements and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

DIG (Operations) said that SOPs of the government to avoid coronavirus would be fully implemented and police to enforce law.

He said government SOPs are for safety of the citizens and their implementation should be ensured.

He asked all police officials to meet with complainants, try to address their issues and submit report in this regard to his office.

He also directed for effective campaign against drug pushers and to conduct intelligence based operation to curb activities of criminals.

An effective strategy should be devised to curb car and bike lifting incidents and extra efforts should be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he maintained.

He asked policemen to wear mask and follow SOPs during duty and other timings and set precedent for others.