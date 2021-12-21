Islamabad police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

Islamabad Police have planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places.

According to the police source, more than 1200 policemen will be deployed around churches in Islamabad and foolproof security arrangements have been planned for Christmas and special checking outside the churches.

The source said that it has been decided to make foolproof security arrangements on this occasion. He said that green belts near the Churches would be completely searched while mobile Eagle, Falcon squads and police Commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas.

Security duties at the public places including parks would be made more effective. Security would be tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

The IGP Islamabad, the source said, had directed all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places. It has been also ordered for strict action against the beggars and also conduct effective checking of hotels and inns.

