Islamabad Police Prepare Proposal For New Recruitment

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have prepared proposal for increase in its present strength and the formal approval would be sought for new recruitment in the upcoming budget.

Islamabad police would seek budgetary allocations for the purpose and to formally forward the summary to the Ministry of Interior for increase in its strength.

The police source told APP that total sanctioned strength of Islamabad Capital Territory is 11,544. He said that 9828 police personnel are working in Islamabad Police at present while there is deficiency of 1716 personnel.

He said that Federal government is gradually strengthening the Islamabad Capital Territory Police. Moreover, he said that Islamabad Traffic Police is being equipped with modern gadgetry along-with sanction of 2615 new seats. He said that a total number of 23 police stations have been established in federal capital to control the crime and law order situation in Islamabad.

Police Nakas throughout Islamabad have been removed and replaced with digital Nakas. Seven smart vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras are patrolling while crime is being monitored through state of the art 1992 cameras of Safe City Islamabad. Another 16 smart vehicles will be added during the current financial year.

The source said that Islamabad police have prepared budgetary proposals under the head of development budget and the non-development budget. Various schemes under head of development budget will be introduced which included construction of barracks and setting up of police stations to effectively maintain law and order.

The non-development budget will be spent on the salaries of officers and officials, for regular and other allowances, employees related expenses, operating expenses, employee retirement benefits, grants, subsidies, transfers, repairs and maintenance and expenditure on acquiring of physical assets.

/395

