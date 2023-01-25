UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Produce Fawad Chaudhary Before Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:27 AM

Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before court

The latest reports say that he has been booked in the FIR for extending warnings to the ECP, it's members and those sitting in the government that they will be followed until they are punished.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was produced before a court by the Islamabad Police to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former Federal minister to Islamabad.

The police arrested Fawad Chaudhry from his residence earlier today.

He was arrested after he publicly censured the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for planning to arrest party chairman, Imran Khan.

Chaudhry was booked last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan.

According to the information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using threatening language against the ECP and its members.

The authorities concerned registered the case under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The legal experts said that Sections 124-A and 153-A were non-bailable charges while an accused can secure bail if charged under sections 505 and 506 of the PPC.

The FIR said that Fawad Chaudhry had the ECP, its members and their families.

The FIR stated Chaudhary said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a "Munshi [clerk]".

He said that those who became part of the caretaker government will be pursued until they were punished. He had warned that the people sitting in the government would be followed to their houses.

