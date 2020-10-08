UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Proud Of Their Martyrs; Says IGP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad police proud of their martyrs; says IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while inaugurating the barracks at Tarnol police station named after two martyred Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Mohsin Zafar and Sajjad Ahmed who sacrificed their lives during encounter with terrorists at Chungi No.26. The family members of the martyred cops and DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and senior police officials as jawans were also present on the occasion.

The IGP along with family members of the martyred cops unveiled the plaques at barracks as well as check posts and prayed for the departed souls.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," the IGP Islamabad added.

He urged all the policemen to serve the public with dedication which is their actual `boss'. The decent attitude should be demonstrated during interaction with people and all out efforts to be made for recognition of Islamabad police at international level owing its performance.

The IGP thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan who declared Martyrs' package for Islamabad police equivalent to package of Punjab Police and gave approval to recruit the children of martyred employees. in the force.

He said that Islamabad police would never forget the families of those martyred personnel who sacrificed their lives for country. Islamabad police chief said that efforts are underway to provide relief to the families of martyred cops and special desk has been set up at Police Line Headquarters to facilitate them.

