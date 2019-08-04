Islamabad police proud of their martyrs; says IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs' Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel were especially invited.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

He said police was basically a risky job and police officer had to handle brutal and mindless violence. "Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds", he added.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," the IGP Islamabad added.

The IGP said that he was thankful to Prime Minister who had approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs.

He said that educational facilities would be provided to the children of martyred personnel and expenses at universities would be also provided by Islamabad police. The police chief said that policemen would be provided health cards and accommodations under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that 42 policemen of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their services would be remembered for ever.

He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for services to people because no other task was better than it.

The IGP ensured the families of martyred personnel to stand with them in any difficult time and not to forget the services of those who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the nation.