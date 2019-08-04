UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Proud Of Their Martyrs; Says IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

Islamabad police proud of their martyrs; says IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs' Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel were especially invited.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

He said police was basically a risky job and police officer had to handle brutal and mindless violence. "Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds", he added.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," the IGP Islamabad added.

The IGP said that he was thankful to Prime Minister who had approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs.

He said that educational facilities would be provided to the children of martyred personnel and expenses at universities would be also provided by Islamabad police. The police chief said that policemen would be provided health cards and accommodations under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that 42 policemen of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their services would be remembered for ever.

He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for services to people because no other task was better than it.

The IGP ensured the families of martyred personnel to stand with them in any difficult time and not to forget the services of those who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the nation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Naya Pakistan Job Gold All Blood Housing

Recent Stories

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

2 hours ago

4th &#039;Tourism Promotion Video Competition&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.