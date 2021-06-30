UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police "Raabta Campaign" Continues In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The officials of Islamabad police are visiting various residential sectors, markets, religious worship places with an aim to interact with citizens and enhance public trust in police.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Raabta Campaign has been launched by Islamabad police to improve relations with the citizens and boost their trust in the police, a police spokesman said.

During this campaign, all zonal police officials patrolled on foot in their respective areas and also visited various markets and worship places where they met with citizens, shopkeepers, traders and administration and listened to their problems as well as issues. The officials also briefed them about the initiative taken by the Islamabad Police for safety and security of the citizens.

DIG (Operations) said that such interactions would help improve level of public confidence in police and check crime through citizens' cooperation.

He said that Islamabad Police is organizing Khuli Kacheries to resolve the public problems at their door steps.

He told that sequel of meetings with notables would remain continue while religious scholars, teachers, traders, members of civil society and minority community would also be contacted to improve relationship with police and address their issues.

He said that such a campaign is being lauded by the citizens as citizens can access to any police official easily. The DIG emphasized that friendly police ecology would be possible through this interaction and citizens' issues would be resolved on priority basis.

