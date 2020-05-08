UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Raid Fake Beverage Factory

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Islamabad Tarnol police on Friday raided a fake beverage factory in its area and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police on Friday raided a fake beverage factory in its area and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Friday.

On a tip off, he said a Tarnol police team raided unlicensed beverages factory in area of Dhok Ramzanian, Tarnol and arrested one accused namely Tufail resident of District Kasur.

Police team has also recovered huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused was manufacturing fake beverages of different popular brands and were supplying in Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a team of Shalimar police station nabbed two dacoits identified as Altaf and Tanveer Alias Tano. Police team has also recovered weapons, looted items including cash, jewelry, watches, and mobile phones from them. The accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of dacoities in twin cities.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in anti-social activities.

