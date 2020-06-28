UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Raid Fake Beverage Sellers, Recover Bottles Of Various Brands

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Islamabad Police raid fake beverage sellers, recover bottles of various brands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police on Sunday raided a fake beverage in its area and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, He said that SP Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others. This team raided unlicensed beverages sellers in area of Pind Parain, Tarnol and arrested accused namely Haseeb resident of District Peshawar and Inam uddin resident of Pind Parain Islamabad.

Police team also recovered huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused were manufacturing fake beverages of different brands and were supplying in Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Police team also arrested accused Adil involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Rawalpindi Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Arshad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

21 minutes ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

1 hour ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

3 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.