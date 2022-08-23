UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Raid Gill's Residence At Parliament Lodges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have raided the residence of incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the Parliament Lodges in his presence and recovered a pistol and some of his other belongings from there.

According to a police source, the raid was conducted under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and a pistol was recovered during the operation; however, Gill refused its ownership.

A mobile phone, a satellite phone, wallet and USBs were also recovered, the police source added.

