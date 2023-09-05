Open Menu

Islamabad Police Rearrest Pervaiz Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Islamabad Police on Tuesday again arrested PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed his release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday again arrested PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed his release.

The Islamabad Police, in a statement, said that Elahi was detained in a case (3/23) registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police.

