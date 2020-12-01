UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Receives Gift Of 20,000 Surgical Masks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad police receives gift of 20,000 surgical masks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Green Inspire Foundation (GIF) on Tuesday handed over 20,000 surgical masks to Islamabad police for the constables performing duties on the front-line to curb COVID-19.

These masks were formally handed over to SP (Headquarters) Syed Arif Hussain Shah Director GIF Ch. Sheeraz here at Central Police Office.

The SP (Headquarters) thanked the representative of GIF and said that Islamabad police is performing role at front line to combat this daunting challenge.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that efforts are also being made for to protect health of policemen so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner.

He said that Islamabad police is standing with its citizens and the morale of the force is very much high.

He said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The SP said that these masks would be distributed among those performing duties in field including traffic policemen so that they could work in safe atmosphere. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.

Director GIF Ch. Sheeraz also lauded the efforts of Islamabad police in curbing spread of coronavirus and ensuring implementation on SOPs in this regard.

