Islamabad police record data of over 8,40,000 people through hotel eye' software

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Over 8,40,000 people's data have been meticulously recorded through the 'Hotel Eye' software, a testament to the effectiveness of Safe City Islamabad in preventing crime, a police spokesperson said.

The fully operational "Hotel Eye" software has been seamlessly integrated across all police stations in Islamabad, enabling the identification and registration of individuals staying in hotels, guest houses, or shelter homes.

In the past 24 hours alone, 5,326 citizens' data has been entered, contributing to a cumulative total of 8,40,857 citizens entered throughout the ongoing year.

This data gathering initiative has already yielded significant results, with information on 111 suspects forwarded to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings, proving instrumental in identifying criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr.Akbar Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that employing modern technology and leveraging all available resources is greatly helpful in maintaining law and order. He said that safety to the lives and property of the citizens would be a ensured by using all means.