Islamabad police recover 10kg heroin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police station has arrested a drug seller and recovered 10 kilogram heroin and 125 gram ice from his possession.

According to police, a massive crackdown against drug suppliers is underway and effective action is being ensured against such anti-social elements.

One of the team from Tarnol police station arrested an accused Imran and recovered 10 kilogram heroin and 125 gram ice from his possession.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Police team is also raiding different hideouts of the drug peddlers.

Islamabad police officials have have appreciated the performance of Tarnol police team and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards.

They said that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drug.