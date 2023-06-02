UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Recover 10kg Heroin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Islamabad police recover 10kg heroin

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police station has arrested a drug seller and recovered 10 kilogram heroin and 125 gram ice from his possession.

According to police, a massive crackdown against drug suppliers is underway and effective action is being ensured against such anti-social elements.

One of the team from Tarnol police station arrested an accused Imran and recovered 10 kilogram heroin and 125 gram ice from his possession.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Police team is also raiding different hideouts of the drug peddlers.

Islamabad police officials have have appreciated the performance of Tarnol police team and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards.

They said that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drug.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

1 hour ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

1 hour ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

2 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.