Islamabad Police Recover 14-year Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Islamabad police recover 14-year girl

Islamabad Police have recovered 14-year old girl through prompt action who reportedly went missing from sector G-8 on September 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have recovered 14-year old girl through prompt action who reportedly went missing from sector G-8 on September 15.

According to details, Karachi Company police registered the case (no.364) under section 365 PPC on September 15, 2019 that a 14-year old girl , student of 8th class had been missing from sector G-8. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took serious notice of this incident and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure safe recovery of the girl and arrest those involved in it.

Two separate teams headed by SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP (Saddar) Omar Khan were constituted by him which started investigation by using latest investigation techniques and technology. These teams succeeded to recover the girl and arrest accused Zain Butt s/o Akhtar Zaman in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

During preliminary investigation, the abducted girl told police that she went along with her friend following her own will for visit and entertainment. Soon after the information about a girl missing from sector G-8, a police spokesman said that some elements started campaign against Islamabad police which is condemnable. He said that those trying to vilify their own state institutions are not serving the country but trying to create unrest in the society.

Highlight the success story of Islamabad police, he said four children have been recovered by the force during last 48 hours. Moreover, he said that efforts are underway to combat crime and ensure peace in the city while murder cases has been reduced upto 20 percent during last nine months of this year (2019) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Likewise, he said that dacoity cases reduced upto 88 percent this year while 234 criminals' gangs were busted besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees. The ratio of the recovery of looted items increased upto 70 percent this year.

Along with duties on almost 883 political, religious as well as other gatherings and visits of foreign dignitaries, Islamabad police succeeded to trace 40 blind murder cases. Due to effective, organized and well-coordinated strategy, he said that UN has declared Islamabad 'family station' for its international staff after 12 years.

He said that policy guidelines given by Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah have been truly implemented which helped to ensure peace and effective security in the city. He said that Islamabad police is a public service-oriented force and it will continue to serve the citizens.

