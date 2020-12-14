Islamabad police recover 40 kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Tarnol police have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country recovering 40 kilogram heroin during a car check

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country recovering 40 kilogram heroin during a car check.

According to a police spokesman on Monday, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, on a tip off, constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (Saddar) Sajjad Haider Bukhari for special checking in the area.

The team including Station House Officer of Tarnol police station Inspector Muhammad Rasheed, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan Marwat and others cordoned off area near old Toll Plaza on motorway and started checking.

A car (LEA-5437) was intercepted by the police team but its driver tried to speed away. Police chased the car following which it met with accident and police succeeded to overpower the driver of the car.

Upon search of the vehicle, the police team recovered 40 kilogram heroin from it while the driver identified as Saeed Gul confessed to smuggle heroin from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and various districts of Punjab.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him to arrest those involve with him in this heinous crime.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated overall performance of police team and announced special prizes and commendation certificates for its members.

They also directed all police officials to intensify vigilance and curb activities of anti-social elements.