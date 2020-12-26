Islamabad police recover 50 tola gold, 1.2 m in dacoity case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Kohsar police and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have recovered 50 tola gold, 1.28 million and weapons from the accused involved in a dacoity at jewelry shop in Super Market, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Unidentified persons looted Rs. four million and 400 tola gold and Rs. four million from Honey Jewelers situated in Super Market, sector F-6 on November 23.

Following thie incident, Kohsar police registered a case on the complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Fareed, owner of the shop.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan to trace the culprits.

He constituted special team under supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayesha Gul including Station House Officer Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan and others.

This team succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Sadaqat Shah and Adeel involved in the dacoity and recovered weapons as well as ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit the crime along with their accomplices. It has been also revealed that father of accused Adeel was security guard at Honey Jeweler shop whereas the accused was also an employee at Taba Jewelry shop in Super Market.

After investigation, police team succeeded to recover 50 tola gold worth around Rs. six million and Rs. 1.28 million cash from them.

Kohsar police team arrested third accused last day identified as Zameen Gul s/o Muhammad Gul and recovered vehicle used in this crime and weapon from him.

Further investigation was underway and police was hopeful to arrest their other accomplices. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated performance of Kohsar police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.