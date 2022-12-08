Islamabad police recover abducted person

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Koral police have arrested a kidnapper and recovered an abducted person after the successful operation.

According to police, a citizen submitted an application at Koral police station and stated that his cousin namely Muhammad Javed was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown persons.

Upon receiving the application the police team started an investigation and used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted person besides arresting the kidnapper.

The accused has been identified as Aamir Hussain and further investigation was underway.

Police team also recovered a weapon with ammunition from his possession.