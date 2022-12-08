UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Recover Abducted Person

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Islamabad police recover abducted person

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Koral police have arrested a kidnapper and recovered an abducted person after the successful operation.

According to police, a citizen submitted an application at Koral police station and stated that his cousin namely Muhammad Javed was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown persons.

Upon receiving the application the police team started an investigation and used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted person besides arresting the kidnapper.

The accused has been identified as Aamir Hussain and further investigation was underway.

Police team also recovered a weapon with ammunition from his possession.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station From Weapon

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

5 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.