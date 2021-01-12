Islamabad Police recover cache of weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police on Tuesday recovered huge cache of arms from a person during checking near motorway chowk, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, he said that Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle including SHO Tarnol Qasir Naiz Gillani along with other officials for prompt action against weapons carriers.

This team started checking in the area of Chungi No. 26 near Motorway Chowk and recovered five 9 mm pistols, five 30 bore pistols and 950 cartridges from a vehicle (AFT-842) and arrested a car occupant identified as Iftikhar s/o Gulbhar resident of district Peshawar.

Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway into the matter. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated the performance of Tarnol police team.