Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 169.7m during last two months: IGP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) Islamabad police emerged very much successful in curbing the activities of criminal elements during last two months as it recovered looted items worth Rs. 169.7 million from them.

The looted items included vehicles, gold ornaments, bikes, cash and other valuables.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while addressing a ceremony held here to return the recovered valuables among their owners. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG HQ Kamran Aadil, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP HQ Naveed Atif, SSP (Opertions) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, Zonal SPs and media personnel attended the ceremony.

The IGP Islamabad appreciated the efforts of DIG (Operations) and his team in recovering the looted items and handed over valuables worth Rs. 169.7 million to their genuine owners. These valuables included vehicles, motorbikes, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and laptops.

He said that huge recovery in a very short period by the team of DIG (Operations) is really appreciable and hoped that such efforts would help curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

Islamabad police chief said that 190 persons were held for their involvement in dacoity and snatching cases and police recovered cash worth Rs. 27.1 million, two vehicles and seven bikes from them. Twenty-seven (20) criminal gangs were busted and 146 persons involved in burglaries were held besides recovery of cash Rs.25.2 million from them.

He said that police also recovered 26 bikes worth Rs.1.2 million after arrest of 137 persons. Another 15 vehicles and four bikes worth Rs.

38.2 million lifted from various districts of the country were also recovered and police heads of the concerned districts have been intimated about these recoveries.

Islamabad police, the IGP said, also arrested 102 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and kidnapping cases registered while 129 court absconders were held. Four blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and 08 alleged assassins were also arrested.

Later, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman interacted with media and said that Capital Police have started campaign to enhance coordination with citizens and resolve their issues. On daily basis, police officers meet with citizens at markets and public places while policy of immediate registration of FIRs is being followed in letter and spirit.

The IGP said that safe city project has been made more pro-active and suspects are being identified through it. He said that police guides have been deployed at police stations to facilitate visitors while police officers are ensuring regular interaction with their subordinates.

The IGP said that e-desk has been set up at supermarket for registration of complaints without any human interaction while welfare steps for policemen are being taken. He said police is in contact with different personalities belonging to various schools of thought for feedback about `police training policy’. Islamabad police, he said, would be made a professional force and to leave no stone un-turned for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The IGP further said that efforts were underway to turn the capital police into a modern police. He also sought media cooperation in eradication of crime.