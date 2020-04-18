Islamabad police recover ten stolen vehicles

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have recovered ten vehicles worth millions of rupees stolen from Capital and various districts of Punjab, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have recovered ten vehicles worth millions of rupees stolen from Capital and various districts of Punjab, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted various teams under the supervision of In-Charge ACLC Malik Liaqat Ali. These teams compiled the record of stolen vehicles and started efforts to trace the car thieves. During their efforts, ten vehicles stolen from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Sheikhupura were recovered while a car thief identified as Yasir Ali Jafferi was also held.

The car thief took a car from Aabpara area which was recovered while the other nine recovered cars bear the registration number as follows: Toyota Corolla DF-310; Toyota Corolla LEE-7340; Suzuki Mehran LEH-4342; RIR-9939; Corolla LEC-6201; Toyota Double Cabin LEF-8152 and Toyota Corolla RIA-2399; ABW-216 and FDJ-2100.

Further legal proceeding is underway to hand over these cars to actual owners.