Islamabad Police recovers 12 bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Golra police has arrested a culprit involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered 12 motorbikes from his possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Golra, Sharif Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar along with other officials succeeded to apprehend a bike lifter namely Muhammad Bilawal Alias resident of Golra and recovered 12 bikes from him.

Following special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan , DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, had assigned task to Superintendent of Police (Sadar Zone) Muhammad Umar Khan who constituted special team to curb bike lifting incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in several bike lifting incidents in areas of Shalimar and Gora Police stations. Physical remand has been obtained and further investigation was underway.

IGP and DIG has appreciated the performance of Golra police and ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves.