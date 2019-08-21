UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Recovers 12 Bikes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Islamabad Police recovers 12 bikes

Islamabad Golra police has arrested a culprit involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered 12 motorbikes from his possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Golra police has arrested a culprit involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered 12 motorbikes from his possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Golra, Sharif Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar along with other officials succeeded to apprehend a bike lifter namely Muhammad Bilawal Alias resident of Golra and recovered 12 bikes from him.

Following special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan , DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, had assigned task to Superintendent of Police (Sadar Zone) Muhammad Umar Khan who constituted special team to curb bike lifting incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in several bike lifting incidents in areas of Shalimar and Gora Police stations. Physical remand has been obtained and further investigation was underway.

IGP and DIG has appreciated the performance of Golra police and ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

21 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

11 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

46 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.