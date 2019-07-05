UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Recovers Kidnapped Woman, Children

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Islamabad police recovers kidnapped woman, children

Islamabad police have recovered a kidnapped woman and two children and arrested an accused from the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramna

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have recovered a kidnapped woman and two children and arrested an accused from the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramna.

According to details released by a police spokesman, petitioner Shehzad Hussain got registered a case that an unknown person had kidnapped his daughter and her two children in the area of police station Qadir Pura, Basti Shah district Multan.

Multan Police through its sources came to know that the unknown person kidnapped the woman and her children and took them to Islamabad. Multan police contacted Islamabad police and informed them about the matter.

Islamabad police with the use of latest technology detected that the accused along with the kidnapped woman and her children were in the area of Police Station Ramna.

On the direction of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan, DIG Operations Waqar ud Din constituted a team led by SP Sadar Zone Muhammad Naeem Iqbal and SHO Police Station Ramna and with the use of latest technology arrested accused Tahir and recovered the three kidnapped persons. The police started further legal action.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Police Technology Police Station Women From

Recent Stories

1st Hajj flight departs from Karachi

10 seconds ago

Governor Ismail inaugurates Livestock Expo-2019

13 seconds ago

No victimization being made with anybody for polit ..

14 seconds ago

Dengue awareness walk held

16 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

5 minutes ago

Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Milit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.