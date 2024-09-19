Islamabad Police Recruits Next Of Kin Of Martyrs, Officers
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police has initiated the recruitment process of children of martyrs and officials who died during the service in the capital police department under the Prime Minister's assistance package.
The announcement was made following a special meeting of the recruitment board, held on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, led by DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer, a public relations officer said while talking to APP on Thursday.
The recruitment board convened to discuss and approve the inclusion of the children of martyrs and officials who died while in service while protecting the lives and property of citizens.
Expressing his deep respect and admiration for the fallen heroes, IGP Nasir Rizvi said that, "The martyrs and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are invaluable assets of the police department.
He further said that, their dedication and selflessness serve as an inspiration to us all. Islamabad Police will forever cherish the memory of our heroes and ensure their families are cared for at every level."
