Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie, court told

(@fidahassanain)

A session judge heard the petition seeking registration of FIR against Ritchie and adjourned hearing for further arguments until June 17.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) A local court was informed that police refused to register FIR against US blogger Synthia D. Ritchie over charges of leveling serious nature of allegations against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto here on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary was hearing the petition moved by PPP worker against US blogger Syntia for her alleged campaign against PPP leadership on social media. The petitioner said that he approached the police but they refused to entertain his application for registration of FIR against Synthia D. Ritchie.

He said that the US blogger used social media and made false accusations against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and other leaders of the party including Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Shahabuddin and Rehman Malik.

He asked the court to order the police for registration of FIR against her for damaging the personal and political repute of PPP leadership.

The counsel representing Ritchie, however, informed the court that police had the authority to do so but the police did not entertain the petitioner’s plea.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the judge adjourned the hearing until June 17.

Earlier, in series of tweets, Cynthia made serious allegations against Rehman Malik, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shahabuddin and others. She said that she was raped by Rehman Malik in 2011 at his official residence in Ministers’ Enclave while Gillani and Shabuddin manhandled with her.

However, Rehman Malika and Gillani denied the charges against them and sent legal notices to the US blogger demanding compensation for damaging their personal and political repute.