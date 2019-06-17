UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Register FIR About Murder Of Blogger Bilal Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad police register FIR about murder of blogger Bilal Khan

Islamabad Karachi Company police station on Monday registered First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons who allegedly attacked and killed a 22-year blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan in sector G-9/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police station on Monday registered First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons who allegedly attacked and killed a 22-year blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan in sector G-9/4.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of victim's father Abdullah under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

According to FIR registered, Mr.

Abdullah said that he was at his cousin's house in Bara Kahu on June 16, when at around 9:30 pm he received a call from a cousin Ehtesham that he and Khan had been attacked by unidentified individuals and were injured.

He said that when he reached PIMS emergency, his son had passed away while Ehtesham was critically injured. Abdullah added that various parts of his son's body had marks of a sharp tool.

Police source said that investigation has been started into the matter by a team headed by SP (Saddar) Naeem Iqbal.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Murder Islamabad Police Station Company Saddar Bilal Khan June FIR From

Recent Stories

Sindh yet to draft policy for Transgender

1 minute ago

West Zone Police arrest 33 suspects in Karachi

1 minute ago

Karachi gets curtailed budget by Sindh Govt: Mayor ..

1 minute ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Individual State Ban on U ..

1 minute ago

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

27 minutes ago

KP businessmen demand to revise Axle load regime

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.