Islamabad police register FIR, constitute team to investigate killing of two cops

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has lodged First Information Report (FIR) under anti-terrorism act regarding killing of two policemen who were shot dead in Shams Colony area of the federal capital last night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has lodged First Information Report (FIR) under anti-terrorism act regarding killing of two policemen who were shot dead in Shams Colony area of the Federal capital last night.

Head Constables Syed Bashir Shah and Muhammad Ishtiaq were shot dead by unidentified persons who were on a routine patrol in Shams Colony on a motorcycle.

According to police, Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has constituted a team under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) which would investigate into the matter.

The IGP has directed to use all available resources for the arrest of culprits and proceed the investigation by using modern techniques and human resources.

The funeral prayer of both policemen was offered at Police Line Headquarters and their bodies were later sent to their respective native towns where they were laid to rest with honor and a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honor.

SP (Industrial Area) Fida Hussain Satti and Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi accompanied the bodies and laid floral wreath on their graves. They met with the family members of martyred personnel and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.