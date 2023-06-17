UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Register FIR Of Official Azam Khan 'going Missing'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Islamabad police register FIR of official Azam Khan 'going missing'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) on Friday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) of former prime minister principal secretary Azam Khan "going missing".

According to a police spokesperson, the case has been registered under section 365 PPC at the Kohsar police station.

The application was filed by Azam's nephew Saeed Khan after he went missing in the Federal capital.

The police officials earlier had said that they would decide about lodging a case after investigating the matter. Islamabad police also urged Azam's family to approach the relevant police station so that legal action could be initiated in this regard.

The police also assured the victim's family that they would make all possible efforts to recover the missing government officer.

