Islamabad police registers 10, 164 tenants and 930 domestic servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police has so far registered around 10,164 tenants and 930 domestic servants in the Federal capital through an online system.

The capital Police had introduced an online registration for tenants and servants following Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan's orders to control burglary in the city, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The IGP said the system had been very effective in identifying the employees involved in crimes and bringing them to justice.

He said the registration of tenants and domestic workers would help keep a close eye on the miscreants.

He urged the house owners to verify the backgrounds of people before giving them employment and get them registered with the nearest police station or online to avoid any untoward incident.

Akbar warned residents that evil-minded elements could disguise themselves as ordinary citizens and could harm them by engaging in serious incidents like theft and robbery.

He said the Islamabad police was committed to providing modern facilities to citizens through innovation and modern technology.

The documents required for registration include the original national identity card of the landlord and tenant/servant, passport size photographs, original contract and its copy. The physical presence of both the parties was mandatory.