Islamabad Police Releases Patriotic Song In Commemoration Of Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has released a patriotic song "Jannat Se Bulawa Aaya Hai" in commemoration of Pakistan Day and paying tribute to the valiant sons of the nation for rendering their lives and services for the country.
A public relations officer on Thursday said that this song was written by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.
Akbar Nasir Khan, the song highlights the commendable efforts and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the brave officers and officials serving in all law enforcement agencies.
The ICP's patriotic song reflects their relentless efforts, serving as a tribute to their dedication to the service and protection of the motherland.
The song beautifully expressed the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of the nation and their selfless love for the country.
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hustle, bustle witnessing in markets during holy Ramazan32 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler held, contraband seized35 seconds ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted38 seconds ago
-
Agents involved in making fake ID card arrested: FIA Official11 minutes ago
-
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta14 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat19 minutes ago
-
Dropscene: accidental death comes out murder21 minutes ago
-
Fruits & vegetables price hike continue21 minutes ago
-
Dar arrives Brussels to attend first Nuclear Energy Summit31 minutes ago
-
Train crushed a man to death31 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Bahawalpur51 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police imposes challans over rules violation51 minutes ago