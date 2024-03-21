Islamabad Police releases patriotic song in commemoration of Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has released a patriotic song "Jannat Se Bulawa Aaya Hai" in commemoration of Pakistan Day and paying tribute to the valiant sons of the nation for rendering their lives and services for the country.

A public relations officer on Thursday said that this song was written by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the song highlights the commendable efforts and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the brave officers and officials serving in all law enforcement agencies.

The ICP's patriotic song reflects their relentless efforts, serving as a tribute to their dedication to the service and protection of the motherland.

The song beautifully expressed the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of the nation and their selfless love for the country.