Islamabad police resolve 97 pc complaints during last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have resolved a total of 1,35,947 complaints received on the complaint management system during year 2022 and provided immediate relief to the citizens.

According to police spokesman, "The complaint management system of Islamabad police is fully operational and working effectively to resolve public complaints on merit." During the last year, a total of 140,646 complaints were received on the complaint management system, out of which 135,947 complaints were resolved on merit.

It is pertinent to mention here that citizens can file complaints related to FIR registration, traffic issues, misbehavior of police officials and non-satisfaction on investigation process.

The citizens can get an e-tag number through their mobile phones without visiting the police station. The e-tag numbers are forwarded to the complainants through what's app and text messages.

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said,"Islamabad Police department is making all out efforts to provide facilities to the public at their doorsteps. He said the police is striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public."He further said,"Islamabad police is utilizing all available resources to fulfill the requirements of providing best and speedy justice to the citizens."